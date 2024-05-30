Deewin Tianxia Announces Key Management Changes

Deewin Tianxia Co. Ltd Class H (HK:2418) has released an update.

Deewin Tianxia Co., Ltd has announced a change in management with Ms. Cherie Mak stepping down from her roles as joint company secretary, authorized representative, and process agent, effective from 30 May 2024. Ms. Chan Yin Wah will be taking over her responsibilities, with Mr. Liu Lulu continuing as the other joint company secretary. Additionally, the company has been granted a waiver from strict compliance with certain listing rules by the Stock Exchange for the remaining waiver period.

