Deewin Tianxia Announces Board Structure Update

Deewin Tianxia Co., Ltd has released its latest list of board members, including executive and non-executive directors, alongside the composition of its three main board committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination. The announcement details the roles and functions of each director, highlighting the structure of corporate governance within the company. Key positions are held by Guo Wancai as Chairman and Li Gang, Ip Wing Wai, and Yu Qiang serving on multiple committees, emphasizing their influential roles in oversight.

