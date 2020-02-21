Deerfield's healthcare SPAC DFP Healthcare Acquisitions files for a $200 million IPO

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions, a blank check company formed by Deerfield Management targeting the healthcare industry, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10 to command a market value of $250 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fourth of one warrant exercisable at $11.50.



DFP Healthcare Acquisitions was founded in 2019 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol DFPHU. It filed confidentially on January 14, 2020. Deutsche Bank, Jefferies, and UBS Investment Bank are the joint bookrunners on the deal.



