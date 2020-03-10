Deerfield Management's SPAC DFP Healthcare Acquisitions prices $200 million IPO at $10

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions, the second healthcare-focused blank check company formed by Deerfield Management and Robert Barasch, raised $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-quarter of one warrant exercisable at $11.50. Deerfield Management intended to purchase $50 million worth of units in the offering. The SPAC is led by CEO Steven Hochberg, a Partner at Deerfield, and Executive Chairman Richard Barasch, who serves as Chairman of AdaptHealth (Nasdaq: AHCO), which merged with Deerfield's SPAC DFB Healthcare Acquisitions in 2019.



Even as the IPO market shuts down due to record volatility, SPACs continue to file and price at a record pace.



DFP Healthcare Acquisitions plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol DFPHU. Deutsche Bank, Jefferies and UBS Investment Bank acted as lead managers on the deal.





