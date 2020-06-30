Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions, the third healthcare-focused blank check company formed by Deerfield Management and Robert Barasch, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $125 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $125 million by offering 12.5 million units at a price of $10. Each unit consists of one share and one-fourth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions would command a market value of $156 million and plans to focus on potential acquisitions with smaller enterprise values and are technology-enabled.



The company is led by Chairman Richard Barasch and CEO and Director Steven Hochberg. The pair also serve in those roles for Deerfield Management's other SPAC DFP Healthcare Acquisitions (DFPHU), which raised $200 million in March.



The New York, NY-based company was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol DFHTU. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions filed confidentially on June 4, 2020. Deutsche Bank and UBS Investment Bank are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Deerfield Management's SPAC Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions files for a $125 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.