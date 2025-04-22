Deere's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Deere (NYSE:DE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Deere. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 11% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $471,433, and 3 are calls, amounting to $123,975.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $420.0 to $520.0 for Deere over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Deere's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Deere's significant trades, within a strike price range of $420.0 to $520.0, over the past month.

Deere Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $55.6 $54.8 $54.8 $470.00 $109.6K 172 20 DE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $54.5 $53.75 $54.5 $470.00 $98.1K 172 18 DE PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $48.0 $45.75 $48.0 $490.00 $72.0K 229 43 DE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $48.05 $45.7 $47.12 $490.00 $65.8K 229 28 DE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $48.05 $45.7 $47.05 $490.00 $65.8K 229 14

About Deere

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment and a major producer of construction machinery. The company is divided into four reporting segments: production & precision agriculture (PPA), small agriculture & turf (SAT), construction & forestry (CF), and financial services (FS), its captive finance subsidiary. The core PPA business is the largest contributor to sales and profits by far. Geographically, Deere sales are 60% US/Canada, 17% Europe, 14% Latin America, and 9% rest of world. Deere goes to market through a robust dealer network that includes over 2,000 dealer locations in North America with reach into over 100 countries. John Deere financial provides retail financing for machinery to its customers and wholesale financing for dealers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Deere, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Deere Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 120,606, with DE's price up by 2.35%, positioned at $451.94.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 23 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Deere

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $475.75.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Deere with a target price of $450. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $500. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Deere, maintaining a target price of $440. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Deere with a target price of $513.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Deere, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for DE

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral

