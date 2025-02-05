Deere's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Deere. Our analysis of options history for Deere (NYSE:DE) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $280,044, and 3 were calls, valued at $194,770.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $460.0 to $490.0 for Deere over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Deere's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Deere's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $460.0 to $490.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Deere Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $10.9 $10.7 $10.7 $490.00 $118.7K 356 248 DE PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $19.2 $18.95 $19.2 $470.00 $94.0K 1.0K 322 DE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $31.5 $30.8 $31.01 $450.00 $77.5K 366 4 DE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $25.45 $24.5 $24.5 $480.00 $51.4K 315 24 DE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $25.15 $24.25 $24.37 $480.00 $51.2K 315 50

About Deere

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment and a major producer of construction machinery. The company is divided into four reporting segments: production & precision agriculture (PPA), small agriculture & turf (SAT), construction & forestry (CF), and financial services (FS), its captive finance subsidiary. The core PPA business is the largest contributor to sales and profits by far. Geographically, Deere sales are 60% US/Canada, 17% Europe, 14% Latin America, and 9% rest of world. Deere goes to market through a robust dealer network that includes over 2,000 dealer locations in North America with reach into over 100 countries. John Deere financial provides retail financing for machinery to its customers and wholesale financing for dealers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Deere, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Deere's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 633,665, the price of DE is down by -1.02%, reaching $467.48. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 13 days from now. What The Experts Say On Deere

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $469.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $507. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Deere, maintaining a target price of $430. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Deere, targeting a price of $470.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Deere options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.