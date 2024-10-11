Deere's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Deere (NYSE:DE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Deere.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $27,170, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $549,530.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $250.0 and $410.0 for Deere, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Deere's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Deere's whale trades within a strike price range from $250.0 to $410.0 in the last 30 days.

Deere Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $163.2 $158.9 $161.84 $250.00 $161.3K 22 20 DE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $163.75 $161.0 $161.0 $250.00 $96.5K 22 10 DE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $112.0 $107.0 $112.0 $300.00 $89.6K 47 8 DE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $164.1 $160.8 $160.8 $250.00 $64.3K 22 0 DE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $21.5 $20.5 $21.0 $410.00 $52.5K 366 100

About Deere

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment, producing some of the most recognizable machines in the heavy machinery industry in their green and yellow livery. The company is divided into four reportable segments: production and precision agriculture, small agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and John Deere Capital. Its products are available through an extensive dealer network, which includes over 2,000 dealer locations in North America and approximately 3,700 locations globally. John Deere Capital provides retail financing for machinery to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of Deere product sales.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Deere, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Deere Currently trading with a volume of 72,822, the DE's price is up by 1.03%, now at $409.95. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 40 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Deere

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $445.3333333333333.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Deere, maintaining a target price of $420. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Deere with a target price of $420. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Deere, maintaining a target price of $496.



