Deere's (DE) Earnings and Revenues Trump Estimates in Q4

Deere & Company DE reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 (ended Nov 3, 2019) adjusted earnings of $2.14 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.13. However, the reported figure declined 7% from the prior-year quarter’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.30.



The quarterly results reflect lingering uncertainties in the agricultural sector. Prevalent trade tensions, along with poor growing and harvesting conditions, have resulted in farmer’s getting cautious about their equipment purchases. Nevertheless, upbeat economic conditions are contributing to Deere's construction and forestry business’ solid performance.



Including one-time items, the company reported earnings per share of $2.27 in the fiscal fourth quarter compared with the $2.42 recorded in the year-ago quarter.



Net sales of equipment operations (which comprise Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry) came in at $8.70 billion, up 4% year over year. Revenues also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.45 billion. Total net sales (including financial services and others) came in at around $9.90 billion, up 5% year over year.



Operational Update



Cost of sales in the reported quarter was up 5.5% year over year to $6.7 billion. Gross profit, excluding financial services, in the October-end quarter inched up 0.3% year over year, to $1.97 billion. Selling, administrative and general expenses flared up 5% year over year to $945 million. Equipment operations reported operating profit of $788 million in the quarter compared with the $862 million witnessed in the prior-year quarter. Total operating profit (including financial services) dipped to $916 million from the $1,063 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Deere & Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Deere & Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Deere & Company Quote

Segment Performance



The Agriculture & Turf segment’s sales were up 3% year over year to $5.7 billion, primarily due to price realization and higher shipment volumes, partly offset by the unfavorable currency-translation impact. Operating profit in the segment declined 7% year over year to $527 million, resulting from higher production costs, selling, administrative, and general expenses, unfavorable currency impact, and elevated research and development expenses.



Construction & Forestry sales improved 8% year over year to $2.95 billion from the prior-year quarter, aided by higher shipment and price realization, partly offset by the unfavorable currency-translation impact. This segment’s operating profit declined 12% year over year to $261 million.



Net revenues in Deere’s Financial Services division came in at $971 million in the reported quarter, up 14% year over year. The segment’s operating profit came in at $128 million, plunging 36% year over year.



Financial Update



Deere reported cash and cash equivalents of $3.86 billion at the end of fiscal 2019 compared with $3.9 billion recorded at the end of the prior fiscal year. Cash provided by operating activities were $3,412 million in fiscal 2019 compared with the prior fiscal year’s $1,822 million. At the end of the reported quarter, long-term borrowing was approximately $30.2 billion, up from the year-ago quarter’s $27.2 billion.



Fiscal 2019 Performance



Deere reported adjusted earnings of $9.94 per share in fiscal 2019, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.95. Earnings however improved 6% from the prior fiscal. Including tax adjustments related to the tax reform, the company reported earnings of $10.15 per share in the fiscal, reflecting year-over-year growth of 40.1%.



Net sales of equipment operations improved 5% year over year to $34.8 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $33.6 billion. Total net sales (including financial services and others) came in at $39.2 billion, up 5% year over year.



Fiscal 2020 Outlook



For fiscal 2020, Deere expects Agriculture and Turf equipment sales to be down 5-10%. Industry sales of agricultural equipment in the United States and Canada are anticipated to decline 5%, due to lower large equipment demand. Moreover, Construction and Forestry equipment sales are expected to decline 10-15%, due to sluggish construction activity and the company’s efforts to manage inventory levels. Nevertheless, the Financial Services segment is anticipated to benefit from lower losses on lease residual values and income earned on a higher average portfolio.



Net income for the fiscal year is now projected at $2.7-$3.1 billion.



Share Price Performance



Shares of Deere have gained 16% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 15.9%.





Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider



Deere currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Industrial Products sector are Northwest Pipe Company NWPX, Tennant Company TNC and Casella Waste Systems, Inc. CWST. While Northwest Pipe and Tennant sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Casella Waste Systems carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Northwest Pipe has an expected earnings growth rate of 15.8% for the current year. The stock has appreciated 43.4% in a year’s time.



Tennant has a projected earnings growth rate of 29.8% for 2019. The company’s shares have rallied 21.9% over the past year.



Casella Waste Systems has an estimated earnings growth rate of 37.7% for the ongoing year. The company’s shares have gained 41.6% in the past year.



Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?



Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.