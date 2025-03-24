Deere Unusual Options Activity For March 24

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Deere.

Looking at options history for Deere (NYSE:DE) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $525,876 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $365,920.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $300.0 to $580.0 for Deere over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Deere's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Deere's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $300.0 to $580.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Deere 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $22.55 $21.65 $21.93 $420.00 $211.6K 483 298 DE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $4.95 $4.9 $4.95 $320.00 $93.7K 402 485 DE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $18.7 $17.6 $17.6 $580.00 $84.5K 99 59 DE CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $30.3 $29.05 $30.25 $500.00 $66.5K 169 55 DE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $25.2 $25.05 $25.2 $480.00 $52.9K 664 53

About Deere

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment and a major producer of construction machinery. The company is divided into four reporting segments: production & precision agriculture (PPA), small agriculture & turf (SAT), construction & forestry (CF), and financial services (FS), its captive finance subsidiary. The core PPA business is the largest contributor to sales and profits by far. Geographically, Deere sales are 60% US/Canada, 17% Europe, 14% Latin America, and 9% rest of world. Deere goes to market through a robust dealer network that includes over 2,000 dealer locations in North America with reach into over 100 countries. John Deere financial provides retail financing for machinery to its customers and wholesale financing for dealers.

Current Position of Deere Currently trading with a volume of 892,209, the DE's price is up by 1.59%, now at $479.96. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 52 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Deere

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $501.0.

