Deere Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Deere. Our analysis of options history for Deere (NYSE:DE) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $300,531, and 4 were calls, valued at $239,658.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $330.0 to $430.0 for Deere over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Deere stands at 449.25, with a total volume reaching 672.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Deere, situated within the strike price corridor from $330.0 to $430.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Deere 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $36.95 $28.05 $32.2 $330.00 $128.8K 0 40 DE CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $11.9 $11.7 $11.7 $370.00 $115.8K 25 213 DE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $6.15 $5.75 $6.0 $370.00 $65.4K 1.3K 113 DE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $22.75 $22.05 $22.7 $390.00 $47.7K 214 24 DE CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $11.45 $11.15 $11.33 $370.00 $45.3K 25 253

About Deere

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment, producing some of the most recognizable machines in the heavy machinery industry. The company is divided into four reportable segments: production and precision agriculture, small agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and John Deere Capital. Its products are available through an extensive dealer network, which includes over 2,000 dealer locations in North America and approximately 3,700 locations globally. John Deere Capital provides retail financing for machinery to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of Deere product sales.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Deere, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Deere Standing Right Now? With a volume of 626,563, the price of DE is down -1.58% at $369.05. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 80 days. What The Experts Say On Deere

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $445.2.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Deere with a target price of $450. An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $390. An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $465. An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $456. An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $465.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Deere options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.