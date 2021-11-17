Deere strike to end as workers vote to approve contract
Nov 17 (Reuters) - A majority of Deere & Co's DE.N striking workers on Wednesday voted to approve a modified contract proposed by the farm equipment maker, ending a near six-week strike, the United Auto Workers union said in a statement.
(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
