Deere strike set to continue as workers reject second, improved contract

Nov 2 (Reuters) - A majority of Deere & Co's DE.N striking workers have voted to reject a second contract reached between the U.S. tractor maker and the United Auto Workers (UAW) Union that bumped up wages and bonus, UAW said on Tuesday.

Deere and UAW agreed on a new six-year tentative contract on Saturday that covered about 10,100 employees across 12 facilities in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru)

