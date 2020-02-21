Deere Stock Is Surging but the Dow and Oil Are Under Pressure Again

All three major U.S. stock indexes were lower as investors focused on the economic impact of the coronavirus.

It looks like another down day for the stock market as investors fret about the impact the coronavirus will have on economic activity.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were off 74 points, or 0.25%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite futures ticked down 0.3%. Oil prices dropped 1.7% as traders worried that a weaker economy due to the virus will cut into demand. A loss at the close for the Dow would mark the fifth decline in six trading sessions.

Here are some of the stocks making big moves premarket:

Shares of Deere (ticker: DE) surged 6.4% premarket after the heavy- machinery giant surprised Wall Street with a quarterly profit of $1.63 a share, beating estimates of $1.27. The company said easing of trade tensions has made farmers more confident, adding to demand for heavy equipment.

Dropbox (DBX) shares popped 12.7% after the cloud-storage company reported better-than-expected financial results Thursday evening and announced plans to repurchase as much s $600 million worth of stock. Dropbox added that it expects to reach GAAP profitability by the end of this year.

Zscaler shares, meanwhile, plunged 13% premarket as investors soured on the cybersecurity company’s weaker-than-expected profit outlook, even though revenue guidance came in slightly ahead of analyst projections. Earnings exceeded expectations as well.

