Deere Stock Is Sliding, Autodesk Soars, as the Dow Holds Its Ground

The three major U.S. stock market indexes traded about flat, near record levels, as investors remained optimistic about trade talks between the U.S. and China.

The three major U.S. stock market indexes traded about flat, near record levels, as investors remained optimistic about trade talks between the U.S. and China.

Bobbing Along. The three major U.S. stock market indexes traded about flat, near record levels, as investors remained optimistic about trade talks between the U.S. and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 5 points, or less than 0.1%. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.5%.

Midday Movers

Under Armour (ticker: UAA) gained 4.8% after Raymond James upgraded the athletic-clothing brand from Outperform to Strong Buy.

Autodesk (ADSK) rose 4.5%. The software company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter.

Deere (DE) lost 5.2%. Management gave disappointing guidance for next year, citing the trade war.

PVH (PVH) dropped 2.9% even though it reported earnings and revenue that were higher than Wall Street expected. PVH owns clothing brands such as Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger.

CME Group (CME) fell 2% after Deutsche Bank maintained its Buy rating but cut its price target on stock in the exchange operator.

Write to Ben Walsh at ben.walsh@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.