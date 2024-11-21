Deere sees Q1 equipment operations top line sales down 15%-20% sequentially

10:40 EST Deere (DE) sees Q1 equipment operations top line sales down 15%-20% sequentially
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on DE:
- Deere sees positive price costs for FY25
- Deere: Macro factors continue to be a headwind for equipment demand in 2025
- Deere expects farm fundamentals to remain depressed in 2025
- Deere sees continued contraction of ag markets globally
- Deere sees ag and turf equipment demand at, below trough levels
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.