Deere to Scale Customer-Focused Mixed-Fleet Business with Tenna Buyout

Deere & Company DE announced that it inked a deal to acquire a construction technology company, Tenna. Deere will scale and grow the business using Tenna's customer-focused mixed-fleet model. Deere will focus on scaling the business, leveraging Tenna's customer-focused mixed-fleet model.

Details on DE’s Deal With Tenna

Tenna, part of The Conti Group, is a construction technology platform that powers equipment fleet operations. The technology automates and optimizes construction operation workflows.

Headquartered in Pennsylvania, Tenna provides contractors with a near real-time platform for a full-picture view of equipment operations. Contractors use it to understand equipment trends and maintenance needs, improving visibility, planning and job-site coordination, boosting productivity and cutting costs.s

The deal is expected to be completed in February 2026, subject to regulatory approvals. Post closing, Tenna will keep operating as an independent business marketed directly to construction customers under the Tenna tradename.

Deere’s Q4 Performance

DE reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $3.93 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.96. The bottom line decreased 14% from the prior-year quarter as gains from higher volumes were offset by higher production costs and tariff impacts.

Net sales of equipment operations (comprising Agriculture, and Turf, Construction and Forestry) were $10.6 billion, up 14% year over year, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.99 billion. Total net sales (including financial services and others) were $12.4 billion, up 11% year over year.

DE Stock Price Performance

DE shares have gained 9.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 6.9%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

