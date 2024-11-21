Deere reports Q4 EPS $4.55, consensus $3.93

Reports Q4 revenue $11.14B, consensus $9.27B. “Amid significant market challenges this year, we proactively adjusted our business operations to better align with the current environment,” said John May, chairman and CEO of Deere (DE) & Company. “Together with the structural improvements made over the past several years, these adjustments enable us to serve our customers more effectively and achieve strong results across the business cycle.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DE:
- Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
- DE Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Deere (NYSE:DE) Pre-Earnings: Analysts Expect Significant Declines in Q4
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, November 18 – November 21, 2024
- Billionaire Investor David Einhorn’s Newest CNH Stock Pick is Super Cheap
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.