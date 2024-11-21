Deere reports Q4 EPS $4.55, consensus $3.93

Reports Q4 revenue $11.14B, consensus $9.27B. “Amid significant market challenges this year, we proactively adjusted our business operations to better align with the current environment,” said John May, chairman and CEO of Deere (DE) & Company. “Together with the structural improvements made over the past several years, these adjustments enable us to serve our customers more effectively and achieve strong results across the business cycle.”

