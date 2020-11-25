US Markets
Deere reports higher than expected quarterly earnings

Contributor
Rajesh Kumar Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMAD KHURSHEED

Deere & Co on Wednesday reported higher than expected quarterly profit as rising crop prices, aggressive government subsidy payments and replacement demand for an aging fleet lifted the demand for farm machines.

The Moline, Illinois-based company reported earnings of $2.39 per share compared with $2.27 per share last year. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, on average, expected quarterly earnings to decline to $1.45 per share.

Deere said it expects net income of about $3.6 billion-$4.0 billion in the fiscal year 2021.

