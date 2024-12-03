Deere raises quarterly dividend to $1.62 from $1.47 per share

The Deere (DE) & Company board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share payable February 10, 2025, to stockholders of record on December 31, 2024. The new quarterly rate represents an additional 15c per share over the previous level of $1.47, the company noted.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DE:
- Deere price target raised to $437 from $395 at Evercore ISI
- Is Deere (NYSE:DE) Stock a Buy for Dividend Growth Investors?
- Walmart Retreats from DEI Policies Ahead of Black Friday
- Deere price target raised to $450 from $401 at Morgan Stanley
- Deere price target raised to $538 from $496 at Truist
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.