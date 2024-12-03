Deere raises quarterly dividend to $1.62 from $1.47 per share

The Deere (DE) & Company board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share payable February 10, 2025, to stockholders of record on December 31, 2024. The new quarterly rate represents an additional 15c per share over the previous level of $1.47, the company noted.

