US Markets
DE

Deere raises forecast as profit more than doubles on equipment demand

Contributor
Shreyasee Raj Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VASILY FEDOSENKO

Deere & Co on Friday raised its full-year profit forecast and posted a 169% surge in quarterly profit, as a recovering global economy boosts demand for farm machine and construction equipment.

Adds equipment operations and total revenue, forecast

May 21 (Reuters) - Deere & Co DE.N on Friday raised its full-year profit forecast and posted a 169% surge in quarterly profit, as a recovering global economy boosts demand for farm machine and construction equipment.

While a rebounding global economy has boosted demand for agriculture and construction equipment, companies are increasingly flagging supply chain constraints and semiconductor crunch as major bottlenecks that could thwart growth in the near term.

"Deere expects to see increased supply-chain pressures through the balance of the year," Chief Executive Officer John May said.

The company, however, expects net income for 2021 to be between $5.3 billion and $5.7 billion, up from a previous forecast of $4.6 billion to $5.0 billion.

The world's largest farm equipment manufacturer said revenue in the company's equipment operations rose to $11 billion from $8.22 billion a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $12.06 billion from $9.25 billion.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.79 billion, or $5.68 per share, in the second quarter, from $666 million, or $2.11 per share.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shreyasee.Raj@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DE

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular