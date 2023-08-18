Deere raises 2023 profit outlook on strong demand for large tractors

News & Insights

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Deere & Co DE.N raised its annual profit forecast on Friday as demand for large farm tractors remains robust, while easing supply chain bottlenecks lower manufacturing costs.

The world's largest farm equipment maker expects 2023 net income between $9.75 billion and $10.00 billion, compared with its previous outlook of $9.25 billion to $9.50 billion.

