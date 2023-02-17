Deere raises 2023 profit forecast on strong demand

Adds details from the release including forecast

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Deere & Co DE.Nraised its forecast for the fiscal year 2023, benefiting from strong demand for its farm and construction equipment as well as higher pricing.

The company expects net income of $8.75 billion to $9.25 billion for the year, higher than $8 billion to $8.5 billion estimated previously.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.96 billion, or $6.55 per share, for the first quarter ended Jan. 30 from $903 million, or $2.92 per share, a year earlier.

Total net sales and revenue rose to $12.65 billion from $9.57 billion.

