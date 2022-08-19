US Markets
DE

Deere quarterly profit rises on strong equipment demand, pricing

Contributor
Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Deere & Co reported a rise in quarterly profit on Friday as higher equipment demand coupled with a robust pricing environment helped the world's largest farm equipment maker to offset inflationary cost pressures.

Adds background, details from the results

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Deere & Co DE.N reported a rise in quarterly profit on Friday as higher equipment demand coupled with a robust pricing environment helped the world's largest farm equipment maker to offset inflationary cost pressures.

Gaps between the supply and demand for grains increased amid the Ukraine crisis while growing consumer demand spiked prices, putting pressure on farmers to produce more and upgrade their aging fleet.

Last month, Deere's peer AGCO Corp AGCO.N said there would not be enough grain in the market for some time, which would support prices.

Deere sees full-year earnings to be in the range of $7.0 billion to $7.2 billion compared with previous outlook of $7.0 billion to $7.4 billion.

The Moline, Illinois-based firm's net income was $1.88 billion, or $6.16 per share, for the quarter ended July 31, compared with $1.67 billion, or $5.32 per share, a year earlier.

Total net sales and revenue rose about 22% to $14.10 billion.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DEAGCO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular