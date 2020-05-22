US Markets
Deere profit slumps 41% as farm equipment demand crashes

Credit: REUTERS/RICK WILKING

Deere & Co reported a 41% fall in quarterly profit on Friday as coronavirus-led lockdowns sapped demand for its tractors, harvesters and other machinery.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $666 million, or $2.11 per share, for the second quarter ended May 3, from $1.14 billion, or $3.52 per share, a year earlier.

Total net sales fell 20% to $8.22 billion. (https://bit.ly/2A3mEn2)

