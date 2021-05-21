Deere profit more than doubles on higher farm, construction equipment demand

May 21 (Reuters) - Deere & Co DE.N on Friday posted a 169% surge in quarterly profit as a recovering global economy boosted demand for farm machine and construction equipment.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.79 billion, or $5.68 per share, in the second quarter, from $666 million, or $2.11 per share, a year earlier.

