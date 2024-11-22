News & Insights

Deere price target raised to $462 from $404 at UBS

November 22, 2024 — 07:20 am EST

UBS raised the firm’s price target on Deere (DE) to $462 from $404 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. UBS sees balanced risk-reward following the Q4 earnings, and believes there weren’t many surprises in the quarter and in the guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note. While challenges continue into the start of FY25, Deere has done well in positioning itself to produce to retail demand despite the rapidly evolving markets, UBS says.

