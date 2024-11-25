Deere price target raised to $450 from $401 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Deere (DE) to $450 from $401 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Deere’s FY25 implied EPS guidance of $18-$20, while missing consensus, aligns with buyside expectations and factors in global Ag market challenges, the analyst tells investors. The Q4 results and guidance still support a view that normalized EPS may be in the mid-20s, “bolstering bulls’ conviction,” the analyst added.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DE:
- Deere price target raised to $538 from $496 at Truist
- Deere price target raised to $477 from $448 at Oppenheimer
- Deere price target raised to $462 from $404 at UBS
- Deere price target raised to $450 from $420 at JPMorgan
- Deere price target raised to $475 from $400 at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.