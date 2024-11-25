News & Insights

Stocks
DE

Deere price target raised to $450 from $401 at Morgan Stanley

November 25, 2024 — 07:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Deere (DE) to $450 from $401 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Deere’s FY25 implied EPS guidance of $18-$20, while missing consensus, aligns with buyside expectations and factors in global Ag market challenges, the analyst tells investors. The Q4 results and guidance still support a view that normalized EPS may be in the mid-20s, “bolstering bulls’ conviction,” the analyst added.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.