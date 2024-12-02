Deere price target raised to $437 from $395 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI raised the firm’s price target on Deere (DE) to $437 from $395 and keeps an In Line rating on the shares. While noting the “impressive move” in Deere’s stock since its “weak” initial FY25 guidance, which “cemented” for buyside the bottom is in, the firm questions if the move was “fully warranted.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.