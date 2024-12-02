Deere price target raised to $437 from $395 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI raised the firm’s price target on Deere (DE) to $437 from $395 and keeps an In Line rating on the shares. While noting the “impressive move” in Deere’s stock since its “weak” initial FY25 guidance, which “cemented” for buyside the bottom is in, the firm questions if the move was “fully warranted.”
