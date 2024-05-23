Deere Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Deere. Our analysis of options history for Deere (NYSE:DE) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 57% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $480,204, and 4 were calls, valued at $421,964.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $200.0 to $420.0 for Deere over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Deere's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Deere's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $420.0 in the last 30 days.

Deere 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $186.95 $179.0 $182.97 $200.00 $274.4K 46 15 DE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $41.95 $36.7 $38.46 $420.00 $96.0K 151 21 DE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $12.55 $12.5 $12.5 $370.00 $85.0K 503 2 DE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $2.65 $2.57 $2.57 $400.00 $62.1K 1.9K 311 DE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $13.3 $12.9 $13.3 $380.00 $59.8K 21 50

About Deere

Deere is the world's leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment, producing some of the most recognizable machines in the heavy machinery industry. The company is divided into four reportable segments: production and precision agriculture, small agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and John Deere Capital. Its products are available through an extensive dealer network, which includes over 2,000 dealer locations in North America and approximately 3,700 locations globally. John Deere Capital provides retail financing for machinery to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of Deere product sales.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Deere, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Deere Currently trading with a volume of 756,871, the DE's price is down by -0.98%, now at $382.22. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 85 days. Expert Opinions on Deere

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $429.2.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Deere with a target price of $465. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Hold rating on Deere with a target price of $390. An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $456. An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Deere, which currently sits at a price target of $450. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Deere, targeting a price of $385.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Deere with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.