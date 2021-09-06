Deere (NYSE:DE) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$1.05

The board of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 8th of November to US$1.05. This takes the annual payment to 0.9% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Deere's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, Deere's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 21.6% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 18% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Deere Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:DE Historic Dividend September 6th 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$1.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$4.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 12% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see Deere has been growing its earnings per share at 28% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Deere Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Deere is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Deere that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

