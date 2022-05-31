Deere names insider Rajesh Kalathur as CFO

May 31 (Reuters) - Agriculture equipment maker Deere & Co DE.N said on Tuesday it has named Rajesh Kalathur as its new chief financial officer replacing Ryan Campbell effective immediately.

Kalathur, who was most recently the chief information officer at Deere, was previously a president at the company.

Campbell will now head Deere's construction, forestry and power systems segment, taking over from John Stone, who will be joining security products provider Allegion ALLE.N as its chief executive officer next month.

Deere missed Wall Street revenue targets in its latest quarterly results and flagged having difficulty securing parts for its heavy machinery.

