Deere names CEO John May chairman

Rachit Vats Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMAD KHURSHEED

Farm equipment maker Deere & Co on Monday named Chief Executive Officer John May chairman, effective May 1. May replaces Samuel Allen, who is stepping down from the position, the company said in a statement.

Allen has been Deere's chairman since 2010 and was the company's CEO from 2009 till 2019. May was named CEO in November 2019.

