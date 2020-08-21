Commodities
DE

Deere lifts full-year earnings forecast on resilient farm equipment demand

Contributor
Rajesh Kumar Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMAD KHURSHEED

Deere & Co on Friday revised up its full-year earnings forecast after reporting a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly profit, as replacement demand for an aging fleet and aggressive government subsidy payments helped underpin farm equipment sales.

CHICAGO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Deere & Co DE.N on Friday revised up its full-year earnings forecast after reporting a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly profit, as replacement demand for an aging fleet and aggressive government subsidy payments helped underpin farm equipment sales.

The Moline, Illinois-based company now expects net income of about $2.25 billion for the full year, higher than $1.6 billion-$2 billion estimated earlier. For the quarter ended on Aug. 2, it reported earnings of $2.57 per share compared with $2.81 per share last year.

Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, on average, expected earnings of $1.26 per share.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((rajeshkumar.singh@thomsonreuters.com; +1-312-408-8537; Reuters Messaging: rajeshkumar.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DE

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular