US Markets
DE

Deere lifts 2021 earnings forecast

Contributor
Rajesh Kumar Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Deere & Co on Friday upgraded its fiscal 2021 earnings forecast after profit more than doubled in the first quarter on the back of improving demand for farm and construction machines.

CHICAGO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Deere & Co DE.N on Friday upgraded its fiscal 2021 earnings forecast after profit more than doubled in the first quarter on the back of improving demand for farm and construction machines.

The Moline, Illinois-based company now expects annual net income in the range of $4.6 billion to $5.0 billion, higher than $3.6 billion-$4.0 billion forecast earlier.

Earnings for the first quarter came in at $3.87 per share compared with $1.63 per share last year. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, on average, expected quarterly earnings of $2.14 per share.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by John Stonestreet)

((rajeshkumar.singh@thomsonreuters.com; +1-312-408-8537; Reuters Messaging: rajeshkumar.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More