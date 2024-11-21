Deere expects farm fundamentals to remain depressed in 2025

10:19 EST Deere (DE) expects farm fundamentals to remain depressed in 2025
- Deere sees continued contraction of ag markets globally
- Deere sees ag and turf equipment demand at, below trough levels
- Early notable gainers among liquid option names on November 21st
- Morning Movers: Nvidia turns green, BJ’s Wholesale rises after earnings
- Deere Earnings: DE Beats Estimates Despite Sliding Profits
