Deere Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q2, Sales Increase Y/Y

Deere & Company DE reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended May 3, 2026) earnings of $6.55 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.81. However, the bottom line fell 1.4% from the prior-year quarter.



Net sales from Deere’s equipment operations were $11.78 billion in second-quarter fiscal 2026, up 5.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $11.17 billion, reflecting solid execution in Small Ag & Turf and Construction & Forestry. The top-line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.44 billion.



Total net sales and revenues (including Financial Services and other income) rose 5% year over year to $13.37 billion. Top-line growth was driven by higher shipment volumes and favorable currency translation in key segments, partly offset by softer Production & Precision Ag volumes and higher production costs.

Deere & Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Deere & Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Deere & Company Quote

Deere’s Profits Decline in Q2

On a consolidated basis, cost of sales increased 8.6% year over year to $8.27 billion, outpacing the 5% rise in net sales. Research and development expenses grew 6.2% to $583 million, while selling, administrative and general expenses inched up 1% to $1.21 billion.



Total operating profit decreased 3.1% year over year to $2.237 billion.

DE’s Segmental Performances in Q2

The Production & Precision Agriculture segment’s net sales declined 14% year over year to $4.50 billion due to lower shipment volumes, partially offset by favorable foreign currency translation. Segment operating profit fell 39% from the year-ago quarter to $706 million, reflecting lower shipment volumes and higher production costs, partially offset by favorable foreign currency exchange.



Small Agriculture & Turf net sales increased 16% year over year to $3.49 billion on higher shipment volumes and favorable foreign currency translation. Operating profit rose 25% year over year to $719 million, driven mainly by higher shipment volumes and favorable price realization.



Construction & Forestry net sales were $3.79 billion, up 29% year over year, primarily on higher shipment volumes and favorable foreign currency translation. Operating profit improved 48% year over year to $561 million, aided by higher shipment volumes and favorable price realization, partially offset by higher production costs.



Revenues in Deere’s Financial Services division were $1.37 billion in the quarter, down 1% year over year. The segment’s operating profit increased 21% year over year to $251 million. Net income for Financial Services climbed 18% year over year to $190 million in the fiscal second quarter.

Deere’s Q2 Cash Position

Balance sheet and cash-flow metrics were supportive. Cash and cash equivalents were $7.905 billion as of May 3, 2026, and inventories were $8.188 billion. For the first six months of fiscal 2026, net cash provided by operating activities was $1.04 billion, up from $0.57 billion in the prior-year period, reinforcing Deere’s financial flexibility through a choppier demand environment.

DE Maintains 2026 Profit View

Deere maintained its forecast for net income attributable to the company for fiscal 2026 at $4.5-$5 billion.



Net sales for Production & Precision Agriculture are expected to decrease 5-10% year over year. Sales of Small Agriculture & Turf are expected to rise 15%. Sales of Construction & Forestry are projected to increase 20%. The Financial Services segment’s net income is expected to be $860 million.

Deere’s Share Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 10.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 7.2% growth.

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DE’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

A Look at Deere’s Peer Performances

Lindsay Corporation LNN delivered earnings per share of $1.15 in second-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended Feb. 28, 2026, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60. The bottom line decreased 53% year over year.



Lindsay generated revenues of $158 million, down from $187 million in the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $165 million.



AGCO Corp. AGCO reported an adjusted EPS of 94 cents in first-quarter 2026 compared with the prior-year quarter’s 41 cents. The reported figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents.



AGCO revenues increased 14.2% year over year to $2.34 billion in the March-end quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.30 billion.



CNH Industrial N.V. CNH registered first-quarter 2026 earnings of a penny per share, down 90% year over year. The reported number was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



CNH Industrial’s revenues were $3.83 billion, down 0.1% from the year-ago quarter. The top line beat the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion by 1.11%, aided by favorable currency impacts and pricing actions.

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