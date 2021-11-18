Deere (DE) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Deere & Company DE is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results (ended as of Oct 31, 2021) on Nov 24, before the opening bell.

Which Way are the Estimates Trending?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deere’s earnings per share is pegged at $4.03 for the fiscal fourth quarter, suggesting a 68.6% year-over-year surge. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pinned at $10.5 billion for the period, calling for a year-over-year increase of 21.7%. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 48.1%, on average. Earnings estimates for the fiscal fourth quarter have been stable in the past 30 days.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Key Factors to Consider

Higher agricultural commodity prices and pick-up in farm income have prompted farmers to boost spending on new agricultural equipment and replace the age-old ones. Apart from this, preference for Deere’s products for their advanced technologies and features will likely reflect on fiscal fourth-quarter revenues. Robust order activity driven by strong production and elevated grain exports to China are likely to have contributed to Deere’s performance during the quarter.



Cost management and benefits from footprint assessment are likely to have boosted the company’s margin in the to-be-reported quarter. However, rising raw material and logistics costs as well as uncertainties regarding the COVID-19 pandemic might have affected quarterly performance.



The Construction & Forestry segment sales are expected to have benefited from strength in the housing market, growth in the non-residential sector and strong order activity from independent rental companies during the fiscal fourth quarter. Demand for earthmoving and compact construction equipment remains strong. Robust lumber demand, particularly in North America, is anticipated to have aided forestry sales during the quarter under review.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Deere this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Deere is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: Deere currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

Price Performance

Deere’s shares have gained 39.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 38.8%.

Stocks Worth a Look

Here are other stocks worth considering as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter.



Bank of Montreal BMO currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.51% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings has moved up 0.8% in the past 30 days to $2.47 per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 36.5%.



Bank of Montreal has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.1%, on average. It has a long-term earnings growth estimate of 15.8%.



HP Inc. HPQ currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.89% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings has been stable in the past seven days and is currently pegged at 88 cents per share, suggesting a 41.9% surge from the year-ago quarter’s tally.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $15.4 billion, which suggests growth of 0.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figures. HP has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21%, on average.



Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.66% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings have been stable in the past 30 days and is currently pegged at $1.65 per share, calling for year-over-year growth of 1.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.3 billion, which indicates a year-over-year improvement of 4.6%. Keysight has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.3%, on average.

