Deere (DE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Deere & Company DE is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2021 results (ended as of Apr 30, 2021) on May 21, before the bell.

Which Way are the Estimates Trending?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deere’s earnings per share is pegged at $4.46 for the fiscal second quarter, suggesting 111.4% year-over-year growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pinned at $10.54 billion for the period, indicating a year-over-year increase of 28.11%. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 65.72%.



Key Factors to Consider

Replacement demand for old equipment, increased spending on agricultural equipment owing to pick-up in farm income, improved agricultural commodity prices as well as preference for Deere’s products given their advanced technologies and features will likely reflect on quarterly revenues. Cost management and benefits from footprint assessment are likely to have boosted the company’s margin during the to-be-reported quarter. However, rising input costs as well as uncertainties regarding the COVID-19 pandemic might have affected its quarterly performance.



Construction & Forestry segment sales are likely to have benefited from stabilization in the construction and forestry markets and increased sales from construction equipment during the fiscal second quarter. End markets for earth-moving and compact equipment have been gaining on strength in the housing market, and a modest recovery in the oil and gas sector. Moreover, recovery in lumber demand, particularly in North America, is anticipated to have aided forestry sales during the quarter under review.



The company is witnessing encouraging demand for compact utility tractors and turf equipment as consumers continue to focus on home and landscape projects. These are likely to have boosted large and small agricultural & Turf equipment sales in the United States and Canada.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Deere this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Deere is -6.75%.



Zacks Rank: Deere currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

Price Performance

Deere’s shares have appreciated 182.3% over the past year, outperforming the industry’s growth of 173.7%.





