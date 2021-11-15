Deere (DE) Stock Moves 0.64%: What You Should Know

Deere (DE) closed the most recent trading day at $361.15, moving +0.64% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily of 0%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agricultural equipment manufacturer had gained 7.84% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 10.54% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 7.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DE as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 24, 2021. In that report, analysts expect DE to post earnings of $4.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 68.62%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.54 billion, up 21.68% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DE. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DE is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, DE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.81, so we one might conclude that DE is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, DE's PEG ratio is currently 0.76. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.