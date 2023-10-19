Deere (DE) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Deere (DE) closed at $381.37, marking a -0.22% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.96%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the agricultural equipment manufacturer had lost 5% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's loss of 4.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Deere in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $7.58, up 1.88% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $13.82 billion, indicating a 3.69% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $33.91 per share and revenue of $56.03 billion. These totals would mark changes of +45.66% and +16.93%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Deere. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher within the past month. Right now, Deere possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Deere has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.27 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.48 of its industry.

It's also important to note that DE currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.92 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 22, this industry ranks in the top 9% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.