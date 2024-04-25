Deere (DE) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Deere (DE) closed at $394.06, marking a -0.14% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

Shares of the agricultural equipment manufacturer have depreciated by 3.55% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Industrial Products sector's loss of 2.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.04%.

The upcoming earnings release of Deere will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Deere is projected to report earnings of $7.83 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.86%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $13.26 billion, indicating a 17.51% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $27.37 per share and revenue of $47.22 billion, which would represent changes of -20.96% and -15.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Deere. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.14% decrease. Right now, Deere possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Deere is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.42. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.61, which means Deere is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that DE currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.48. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.95.

The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

