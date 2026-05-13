Deere (DE) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Deere (DE) closed at $581.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.36% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.2%.

The agricultural equipment manufacturer's stock has dropped by 1.15% in the past month, falling short of the Industrial Products sector's gain of 1.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.64%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Deere in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 21, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.81, down 12.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $11.44 billion, indicating a 2.38% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $18.01 per share and revenue of $40.82 billion, indicating changes of -2.65% and +4.91%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Deere. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.61% increase. Right now, Deere possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Deere is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 32.72. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.45.

It's also important to note that DE currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.06. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. DE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.