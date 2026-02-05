Deere (DE) Soars 4.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Deere (DE) shares ended the last trading session 4.1% higher at $567.26. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 12.2% gain over the past four weeks.

Deere introduced new equipment and technology at the 2026 GCSAA Conference and Trade Show, highlighting portfolio expansions focused on precision, performance and operator experience.

The company debuted the TruFinish 1210 and the all-new TruFinish 1235 Electric Utility Rake (its first electric utility rake) along with updated PrecisionCut, E-Cut Hybrid and Electric Walk Greens Mowers and enhanced GPS PrecisionSprayers for ProGator models. Designed for golf and sports turf markets, the lineup emphasizes efficiency, sustainability and dependable performance.



This agricultural equipment manufacturer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.92 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -39.8%. Revenues are expected to be $7.6 billion, up 11.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Deere, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on DE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Deere is part of the Zacks Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry. CNH Industrial (CNH), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 6.6% higher at $11.96. CNH has returned 11.8% in the past month.

CNH's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.11. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -26.7%. CNH currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Deere & Company (DE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.