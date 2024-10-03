Deere (DE) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Deere (DE) closed the latest trading day at $408.74, indicating a -1.86% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.44%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the agricultural equipment manufacturer had gained 6.26% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 4.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.25% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Deere in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.97, signifying a 51.94% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $9.37 billion, indicating a 32.12% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

DE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $25.03 per share and revenue of $45.33 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -27.72% and -18.42%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Deere. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.24% lower. Deere is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Deere is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.64. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.64.

Also, we should mention that DE has a PEG ratio of 1.39. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, placing it within the bottom 7% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

