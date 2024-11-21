Deere (DE) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Deere (DE) reported $9.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 32.8%. EPS of $4.55 for the same period compares to $8.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.89, the EPS surprise was +16.97%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Deere performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales and Revenues- Production & precision ag net sales : $4.31 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -38.2%.

: $4.31 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -38.2%. Net Sales and Revenues- Agriculture and Turf (Production & precision ag net sales + Small ag & turf net sales) : $6.60 billion compared to the $6.41 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -34.4% year over year.

: $6.60 billion compared to the $6.41 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -34.4% year over year. Net Sales and Revenues- Equipment Operations- Net sales : $9.28 billion versus $9.09 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -32.8% change.

: $9.28 billion versus $9.09 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -32.8% change. Net Sales and Revenues- Small ag & turf net sales : $2.31 billion versus $2.16 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.5% change.

: $2.31 billion versus $2.16 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.5% change. Net Sales and Revenues- Construction & forestry net sales : $2.66 billion versus $2.68 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.8% change.

: $2.66 billion versus $2.68 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.8% change. Net Sales and Revenues- Other revenues : $346 million versus $244.15 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.1% change.

: $346 million versus $244.15 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.1% change. Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services revenues : $1.52 billion compared to the $1.34 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13% year over year.

: $1.52 billion compared to the $1.34 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13% year over year. Net Sales and Revenues- Net sales : $11.14 billion versus $9.25 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.3% change.

: $11.14 billion versus $9.25 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.3% change. Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services- Total : $1.69 billion versus $1.54 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.7% change.

: $1.69 billion versus $1.54 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.7% change. Net Sales and Revenues- Equipment Operations- Other income : $274 million compared to the $191.18 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.7% year over year.

: $274 million compared to the $191.18 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.7% year over year. Net Sales and Revenues- Equipment Operations- Finance and interest income : $154 million versus $140.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.2% change.

: $154 million versus $140.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.2% change. Net Sales and Revenues- Other income: $317 million versus $245.99 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +24.8% change.

Shares of Deere have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

