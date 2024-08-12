Deere (DE) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Deere (DE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $5.80 per share, indicating a decline of 43.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $11.02 billion, representing a decrease of 22.9% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Deere metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales and Revenues- Production & precision ag net sales' will reach $4.77 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -29.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales and Revenues- Agriculture and Turf (Production & precision ag net sales + Small ag & turf net sales)' at $7.59 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -28% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales and Revenues- Equipment Operations- Net sales' to come in at $10.88 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -23.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales and Revenues- Small ag & turf net sales' reaching $2.82 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -24.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales and Revenues- Construction & forestry net sales' stands at $3.29 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -12.1% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales and Revenues- Other revenues' of $269.37 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services revenues' will reach $1.32 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales and Revenues- Net sales' to reach $10.71 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -25% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services- Total' should come in at $1.50 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales and Revenues- Other income' will likely reach $250.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales and Revenues- Equipment Operations- Other income' will reach $208.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales and Revenues- Equipment Operations- Finance and interest income' should arrive at $187.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.7% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of Deere have experienced a change of -5.3% in the past month compared to the -4.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

