Deere (DE) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Deere (DE) reported $11.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 17.9%. EPS of $6.64 for the same period compares to $8.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.65 billion, representing a surprise of +4.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.68.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Deere performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales and Revenues- Equipment Operations- Net sales : $11.17 billion versus $10.67 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.9% change.

: $11.17 billion versus $10.67 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.9% change. Net Sales and Revenues- Construction & forestry net sales : $2.95 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.3%.

: $2.95 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.3%. Net Sales and Revenues- Agriculture and Turf (Production & precision ag net sales + Small ag & turf net sales) : $8.22 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.62 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.8%.

: $8.22 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $7.62 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.8%. Net Sales and Revenues- Small ag & turf net sales : $2.99 billion compared to the $2.77 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6% year over year.

: $2.99 billion compared to the $2.77 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6% year over year. Net Sales and Revenues- Production & precision ag net sales : $5.23 billion versus $4.85 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.5% change.

: $5.23 billion versus $4.85 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.5% change. Net Sales and Revenues- Net sales : $11.17 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.62 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.9%.

: $11.17 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.62 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.9%. Net Sales and Revenues- Other revenues : $207 million compared to the $212.04 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10% year over year.

: $207 million compared to the $212.04 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10% year over year. Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services revenues : $1.39 billion compared to the $1.35 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year.

: $1.39 billion compared to the $1.35 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year. Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services- Total : $1.50 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.46 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.5%.

: $1.50 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.46 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.5%. Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services- Finance and Interest Income : $1.38 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.8%.

: $1.38 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.8%. Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services- Other Income : $121 million compared to the $90.58 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.5% year over year.

: $121 million compared to the $90.58 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.5% year over year. Net Sales and Revenues- Equipment Operations- Finance and interest income: $108 million versus $110.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.3% change.

Shares of Deere have returned +10% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Deere & Company (DE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.