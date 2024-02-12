Deere (DE) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Deere (DE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $5.16 per share, reflecting a decline of 21.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $10.29 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 9.8%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Deere metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales and Revenues- Agriculture and Turf (Production & precision ag net sales + Small ag & turf net sales)' should arrive at $7.28 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -11.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales and Revenues- Construction & forestry net sales' reaching $2.97 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -7.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales and Revenues- Small ag & turf net sales' will likely reach $2.55 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -15.1% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales and Revenues- Production & precision ag net sales' stands at $4.68 billion. The estimate points to a change of -10% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales and Revenues- Equipment Operations- Net sales' of $10.36 billion. The estimate points to a change of -9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales and Revenues- Other revenues' to come in at $249.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales and Revenues- Financial services revenues' should come in at $1.05 billion. The estimate points to a change of +0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales and Revenues- Net sales' will reach $10.25 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales and Revenues- Other income' to reach $245.37 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales and Revenues- Finance and interest income' will reach $1.12 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating profit- Agriculture and turf (Production & precision ag + Small ag & turf)' will reach $1.29 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.66 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating profit- Construction & forestry' at $473.94 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $625 million.



Shares of Deere have demonstrated returns of -1.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

