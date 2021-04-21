Deere (DE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Deere (DE) closed at $375.60, marking a +1.44% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.93%.

Heading into today, shares of the agricultural equipment manufacturer had gained 2.46% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 1.79% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DE as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 21, 2021. In that report, analysts expect DE to post earnings of $4.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 110.9%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.38 billion, up 26.2% from the prior-year quarter.

DE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.98 per share and revenue of $37.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +83.89% and +21.17%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.81% higher within the past month. DE currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, DE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.79, so we one might conclude that DE is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that DE has a PEG ratio of 1.24 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Deere & Company (DE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.